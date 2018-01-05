Bill would eliminate 300 Indiana townships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Allen County townships could be eliminated under a bill announced by state Republicans yesterday.

A plan to consolidate all townships with populations less than 1,200 into other townships was unveiled with House Bill 1005 Thursday.

The Journal Gazette reports that about 300 Indiana townships would be eliminated, including Jackson and Scipio townships, each with a population of about 500.

House Speaker Brian Bosma says the move would also eliminate up to 1,200 elected offices statewide, although services would not be affected and everyone would still have an elected trustee. Bosma says the Indiana Township Association supports the plan.