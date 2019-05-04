Bill Brown resigns as President of F.W. Downtown Economic Improvement District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Bill Brown decided to step down from his position as President of the Fort Wayne Downtown Economic Improvement District.

He says he wants to spend more time with his family and also to pursue other personal projects. Brown assumed the position in 2012 and for seven years has worked on urban renewal projects, business ownership and civic service to aid in the climate of Downtown Fort Wayne for both commercial activity and the experience for residents and visitors to the city.

Brown states “I’ve led from a position of facilitation and empowerment, and I am proud of what we’ve accomplished.” With brown as President, the D.I.D. has expanded and strengthened its role in the advancement of Downtown Fort Wayne as a vibrant urban core making it clean, safe and ready for commerce.

Board Secretary of the D.I.D., Miguel Trevino, says “Bill will be hard to replace,” and adds “We have all benefited immensely from Bill’s love of Downtown Fort Wayne and have excelled as an organization under his leadership.”

The board will immediately search for Brown’s replacement. He will continue his role as President through July to allow for an easy transition.