Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms and homes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Under a new bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn’t be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites like Airbnb.

Many cities in other states have already either banned short-term leasing or added inspection and permit fees. While Indianapolis has taken a more liberal approach, Carmel issued a warning to residents Tuesday that listing homes on Airbnb is violating city zoning ordinances.

Republican Rep. Matt Lehman of Berne says the bill wouldn’t take away control from local governments.

According to the bill, cities and towns in the state could still impose laws regulating public safety and sanitation if “enforcement does not prohibit the use of a property as a short term rental.”

Airbnb is a global homestay network that allows people to temporarily rent homes, apartments or rooms in cities.