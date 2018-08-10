Bike sharing service pulling out of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bike share company is leaving Fort Wayne.

Zagster has been a part of downtown Fort Wayne since April 2016, offering annual $30 annual memberships for people looking to “rent” a bike for exploring the area, but Community Development spokeswoman Mary Tyndall tells the Journal Gazette they learned Tuesday the company will be pulling out of town, leaving its roughly 1,000 members behind.

Tyndall says the city sees a demand for bike sharing services in Fort Wayne and was actually looking to expand Zagster’s offerings. They’re now working on finding another company that “will work best for residents.”