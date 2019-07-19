Big Top Circus Returns to the 2019 Indiana State Fair

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, circus lovers from around the world! The Indiana State Fair announces the return of Big Top Circus presented by BEE Window. In addition to savory fair food, Free Stage concerts and Midway rides, 2019 fairgoers can expect an impressive circus lineup featuring acrobats, clowns, and trapeze artists performing daring acts. What’s more, the Big Top Circus presented by BEE Window is FREE with paid Indiana State Fair admission.

The Big Top Circus will perform three shows daily, with seating limited to the first 1,600 people per show. Performances will begin at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Those wanting to secure reserved seating with no wait can purchase a Fast-Pass ticket for only $5 at the circus tent.

This family-friendly experience will be presented in a single-ring and will not include any exotic animals. With Indiana’s rich history of circus entertainment, the Big Top Circus continues to add an exciting element to the 2019 Indiana State Fair with its quick-change artists, muscle men, and beautiful Arabian horses.

Featured acts include:

The Big Top Circus is excited to welcome back world-renowned performer BELLO NOCK! Often known simply as “Bello”, he is referred to as the “World’s Greatest Comic Daredevil” and has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for his nail-biting high wire walk over a cruise ship. Nock brings his unique blend of endearing comedy back to the 2019 Fair with jaw-dropping daredevil stunts that makes him one of the most exciting live performers in the world today!

Multi-talented singer, composer and congenial host, DINNY MCGUIRE, will serve as the “Master of the Ring”. Celebrating eight national tours with The Greatest Show on Earth and several tours with the renowned New York’s Big Apple Circus, he brings his unique talent and mastery to this year’s Indiana State Fair!

Additionally featuring:

Ambra Zerbini-Bauer – Combining beautiful aerial excellence with theatrical horsemanship, this one-of-a-kind presentation is truly a work of art.

Adam & Anton – An extraordinary exhibition of balance, strength, and incredible physical endurance. This award-winning act is known throughout the world for its unique, unbelievable and unforgettable presentation.

The Bileas – Absolutely beyond belief! Amazing costume quick-change artistry. You’ll see it…we guarantee you won’t believe it!

For more information about Big Top Circus and the Indiana State Fair, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.