Big Ten cancels remainder of conference tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Big Ten conference has cancelled the remainder of its conference tournament in Indianapolis effective immediately.

The league released a statement, saying in part, “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

You can view the full statement here.

The move comes after the league had previously planned to play all games today through Sunday without fans in attendance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.