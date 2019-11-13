Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Indiana wins in a major way

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Northern Indiana just wrapped up their “Big DON-ation” campaign with resounding success.

CEO Josette Rider tells WOWO News that they came up with the idea and the name of this year’s campaign as a way to honor Don Wolf, the founder of Big Brothers-Big Sisters, who passed away at the age of 90 on September 11 of this year. The goal of the Big DON-ation Campaign was for Big Brothers-Big Sisters to raise $90,000. If they made the goal, The Do-It-Best Foundation pledged a $90,000 match. In all, the Big DONation Campaign raised $235,000 which included the match from Do-It-Best.

One key initiative for Big Brothers-Big Sisters is the Big Futures Program, which helps young people transition from high school life into college or vocational careers. Rider said that this program is highly adaptable to each individual, whether they’re bound for Harvard, to a vocational school, directly into the workforce or even into the United States Military. The program equips them for success and makes the transition much easier.

Even more than money donations, a real need exists for volunteers who are willing to mentor young people. Rider says that the waiting list has more than 400 names on it, and they have even more applications for the wait list. She encourages anyone with interest to contact Big Brothers-Big Sisters, and discuss volunteer opportunities.

