Biden to visit Indianapolis Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The 47th Vice President of the United States is coming to Indianapolis tomorrow.

Joe Biden will be speaking to “Greek Life” leaders about sexual assault prevention. He’s the keynote speaker during the first full day of the Association of Fraternal Leadership and Values’ Central Conference.

Biden is no stranger to the topic– he launched the “It’s On Us” campaign with President Obama in 2014 to change campus culture and combat campus sexual assault.

Biden is also expected to participate in a fundraiser for Senator Joe Donelly’s re-election campaign.