Bicyclist struck by vehicle, critically injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning is now in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stellhorn Road and Oakhurst Drive.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m., on a report of a cyclist down. Once officers arrived, they found the cyclist, down, and the driver of the vehicle that struck him, gone. The victim was wearing a reflective safety vest at the time of the accident.

No other details have been released, but police are still investigating.