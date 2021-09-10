Bicyclist killed in Thursday afternoon crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead after her bicycle was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Meridith Drive and Stellhorn Road at about 3:31pm after the vehicle, which was heading eastbound on Stellhorn, hit the woman, who had been headed northbound on Meridith. She died at a nearby hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash is still under investigation, and the woman’s name has not yet been released.