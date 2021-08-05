Bicyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist has died from his injuries suffered in a crash late last week.

Thomas Stayanoff, 57 of New Haven, died Wednesday at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Stayanoff was riding his bike when he was struck by a vehicle last Friday afternoon near the intersection of Moeller and Werling Roads. He was found at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled his cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

This is the 28th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County in 2021.

The crash is still under investigation.

