Bicyclist Injured In Crash Sunday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating an incident involving an injured bicyclist. On Sunday Night, Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail reference a vehicle crash with injuries. At around 9:40 P.M. police arrived and found that a bicyclist had been injured in the crash. Investigators found that the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road and as the pick-up truck entered the intersection at Timberlake Trail it struck the male/adult bicyclist that was attempting to cross Illinois Road northbound.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

This incident remains under investigation by police.