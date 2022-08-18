Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.

The woman who was riding the bicycle was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is still under investigation.