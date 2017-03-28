Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by semi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after being hit by a semi-tuck while riding his bike.

It happened Monday night, just after 9:00 p.m., at the intersection of N. Clinton Street and East State Boulevard. Officers arrived and found the bicyclist, a man, in serious condition. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was determined to be in critical condition.

Police say the man was riding his bike across the crosswalk, when he was struck by the semi. The driver of the semi stopped, and emergency crews were called.

Officers are investigating to determine what happened. It’s unknown if the bicyclist or semi-truck had the green light.