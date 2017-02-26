Beware of instant tax refund offers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tax season is upon us and a lot of you are getting your tax documents ready to go, but if you plan on taking them to a tax prep service, beware of instant refund offers.

Ohio State University Consumer expert Lauren Jones says the pitch goes something like this:

Rather than owing us any money, for having us prepare your takes, get the value of your refund now, and once the government pays your refund, we will take that money and subtract what you owe us for having done your taxes, along with an interest rate.

Key word there is interest rate. Jones says later you get the unexpectedly high bill, but she adds, these days with online filing you can typically get your refund back in as little as two or three days… so again her message? Buyer beware.