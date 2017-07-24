Beware of the algae in Indiana’s lakes, warnings issued

INDIANA (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): Planning on taking a dip in one of Indiana’s lakes for some relaxation? You’ll want to beware of the blue-green algae floating in the water before going in.

The Department of Natural Resources has posted advisories for several of Indiana’s lakes, warning you about the exposure to the algae. It means you can still swim and go boating on the lakes, but you should avoid any direct contact.

Some of the lakes on the list include Mississinewa Lake, Chain O’Lakes State Park, and Salamonie Lake.

It’s suggested you don’t drink the water, and always shower after you swim, keep your pets out of the water, or bathe them after swimming. Exposure can lead to rashes, skin and eye irritation, nausea and tingling in fingers and toes.

The following is the complete list of lakes with a “yellow diamond,” meaning an advisory to the algae:

Salamonie Lake

Mississinewa Lake

Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon SRA)

Brookville Lake (Mounds SRA and Quakertown SRA)

Whitewater Memorial State Park

Chain O’Lakes State Park

Potato Creek State Park

Hardy Lake