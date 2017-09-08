Better Business Bureau set to host free shred day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana is partnering with the Indiana State Police to host a free shred day on Saturday, September 9.

Iron Mountain Records Management will provide equipment to help people shred documents. Shredders cannot process plastic or large metal items, but paper clips and staples will be accepted.

Consumers can drop off a maximum of 15 boxes for shredding.

The event is set to last from 9 a.m. until noon at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) office, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. People are welcome to park at Afdent Dental Services while attending the event.

The BBB urges consumers to keep utility records and medical bills for at least three years, bank and credit card statements for at least seven years, and insurance policies for at least six years after expiration.