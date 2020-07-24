Bethlehem Woods ranks 8th state wide for COVID-19 deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne nursing home is in the top 10 statewide for deaths due to COVID-19.

Bethlehem Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center ranked 8th in the state with 24 deaths due to coronavirus since the pandemic began in March. The Journal Gazette reports that the State of Indiana has released revised statistics and that 56 nursing care facilities across Indiana have double digit fatalities due to COVID-19.

Harrison Terrace in Indianapolis was ranked first with 38 deaths. Officials say that nursing home deaths account for 53% of all fatalities from the pandemic statewide, and that more than 5800 residents and 2500 staff members have tested positive so far.

Other area nursing homes with significant numbers of resident deaths include:

• Lutheran Life Villages – 17 (no exact location given)

• Heritage Park in Fort Wayne – 15

• Lutheran Life Villages at Kendallville – 13

• Kingston Care Center of Fort Wayne – 11

• Aperion Care Fort Wayne – 5

• Englewood Health and Rehab in Fort Wayne – 5

Not all facilities have reported data to the state by the deadline according to officials who say that 83% have done so, but they’re waiting for statistics from an additional 130.