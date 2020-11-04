Berne man sentenced to 55 years in murder case

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Berne man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for a 2019 stabbing.

Austin Griffith, 35, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in October in the murder of Kayla Bentley, 34, according to the Journal Gazette. He will serve 55 of a 65-year sentence in prison.

Police were called to the Continental Village Apartments back on Sept. 12, 2019. Officials say Griffith stabbed Bentley more than two dozen times according to court documents.

Per Griffith’s plea, he will be treated for mental illness in prison.