Berne city councilman arrested on drunk driving charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Berne city councilman is facing multiple charges after an alleged drunk driving incident over the weekend.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Mark Wynn, district 3 representative on the Berne city council since 2007, was arrested on Saturday. Wynn is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more, unsafe start and driving left of center.

No further details are available on the incident.

Wynn also is the Adams County building inspector, planning and zoning director and flood plain administrator.