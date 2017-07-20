Beginning Thursday, milling and paving on northside of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Beginning Thursday morning, work will begin on the following roads for milling and paving:

Lake Avenue – Inwood Drive to Reed Road

St Joe River Drive – Anthony Blvd to Crescent Ave

St Joe Center Road – Salge Drive to Hazelett Road

Maplecrest Road – Rothman Road to I-469

During this roadwork, there will be intermittent lanes restrictions. Weather permitting, the milling and paving should be completed by August 3, 2017.

For further information or for problems that may develop contact the Traffic Engineering Department at 427-1172.