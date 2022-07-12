Beef Exports Set Records, Pork Exports Rise

U.S. beef exports set new volume and value records in May, topping $1 billion for the fourth time in 2022. The exports reached just over 135,000 metric tons, up one percent from the previous high in May 2021. Export value climbed 20 percent to $1.09 billion, breaking the March 2022 record. For January through May, beef exports were four percent higher than last year at 613,200 metric tons, valued at $5.14 billion. “Keeping the $1 billion-a-month pace is remarkable, especially given the economic challenges like a stronger dollar and the logistical challenges of the supply chain,” says U.S. Meat Export Federation president and CEO Dan Halstrom. May pork exports were the strongest in volume and value so far during 2022. May pork exports were 224,600 metric tons, down 21 percent from the large total last year. However, that was the highest monthly volume since November. Export value was $665 million, also the highest since November.