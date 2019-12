FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was hurt in a fire that damaged a mobile home in Fort Wayne this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road at about 7:32am to find the front bedroom of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Two adults, one child, and the family dog all managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived, and the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.