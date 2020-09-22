Bed Bath & Beyond closing four Indiana stores

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has released its first-round of stores marked for closing and it includes four in Indiana.

The company announced two months ago it is closing 200 stores as part of cost-cutting measures. USA TODAY reports that the Indiana stores include two in Indianapolis, one in Bloomington, and one in Merrillville.

The Fort Wayne location at Jefferson Pointe will remain open.

According to the publication, stores in 29 states are marked to close by the end of the year.

Many of the stores were temporarily closed during the pandemic. It shifted its retail focus to e-commerce, which saw an 82% growth in sales.

“In this COVID moment, we believe we can take this opportunity to not just simply close stores, but to pivot and reshape and truly optimize our store footprint,” Chief Operating Officer John Hartmann told the publication. “We continue to believe that our physical store channel is an asset for us, as we transform into a digital-first company.”