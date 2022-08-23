Becoming a Tourist in Your Hometown

Sunday, September 11th, you will be able to visit 23 of Fort Wayne’s participating attractions and museums – FOR FREE! Just use your passport to gain free admission to all attractions listed within:

African/African-American Historical Society and Museum

Allen County Courthouse (Noon-4pm)

Allen County Public Library

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Artlink

Bill Blass Centennial Celebration

Diocesan Museum

The Embassy Theatre

First Presbyterian Church (Noon-4pm)

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory (Noon-4pm)

The Freemasons Hall

History Center

The Landing

The Lincoln Tower

Little River Wetlands — Monarch Festival

The Old Fort

Parkview Field

Riverfront Fort Wayne — Promenade Park

Science Central

Trinity English Lutheran Church

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum (11am-4pm)

Welcoming Week Fort Wayne

Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center (11am-5pm)

For more information: contact Visit Fort Wayne

at 424-3700 or at www.VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist