Becoming a Tourist in Your Hometown

Sunday, September 11th, you will be able to visit 23 of Fort Wayne’s participating attractions and museums – FOR FREE! Just use your passport to gain free admission to all attractions listed within:
African/African-American Historical Society and Museum
Allen County Courthouse (Noon-4pm)
Allen County Public Library
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Artlink
Bill Blass Centennial Celebration
Diocesan Museum
The Embassy Theatre
First Presbyterian Church (Noon-4pm)
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory (Noon-4pm)
The Freemasons Hall
History Center
The Landing
The Lincoln Tower
Little River Wetlands — Monarch Festival
The Old Fort
Parkview Field
Riverfront Fort Wayne — Promenade Park
Science Central
Trinity English Lutheran Church
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum (11am-4pm)
Welcoming Week Fort Wayne
Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center (11am-5pm)
For more information: contact Visit Fort Wayne
at 424-3700 or at www.VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist