Beck’s Hybrids to Open Space in Purdue’s Discovery Park District

Purdue University announced Wednesday that Beck’s, a family-owned and -operated seed company, intends to open a satellite location in Purdue’s Discovery Park District.

Officials from Beck’s worked with Carr Workplaces – a pioneer and leader in the co-working industry – to establish a location in the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration. Convergence is located in Discovery Park District, adjacent to the Purdue campus.

“This location will provide opportunities to increase our collaborations with the university, the Purdue Foundry and innovators in agricultural research,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “A location in Purdue’s Discovery Park District gives Beck’s access and exposure to high-quality talent.”

With the new space, Beck’s intends to partner with Purdue faculty and researchers from across campus, representing different colleges and multiple disciplines.

“Having an ag company, like Beck’s, commit to a presence down the street from our college opens the door to unique opportunities for our students and faculty,” said Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture. “In addition to the potential research collaborations, I am looking forward to seeing how our students can network with individuals from Beck’s to gain valuable industry insight.”

The $1 billion-plus Discovery Park District is a Purdue Research Foundation entity adjacent to the Purdue University campus and is a transformational center of innovation.

The district’s Convergence Center houses Carr Workplaces, the Purdue Foundry and the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization. It will serve as the new home of innovation and collaboration for entrepreneurs and industry pioneers alike.