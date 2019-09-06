Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This Sunday you can “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” and visit 17 of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions for free.

This is the 21st Anniversary of “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.” Anyone who is interested in taking part in the event will need a passport to be able to gain free admission. Passports are available at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location. Also, passports can be obtained and printed out online by clicking here.

According to Visit Fort Wayne, there are many participating attractions.

Allen County Courthouse – Hours:12 – 4 p.m.

– Hours:12 – 4 p.m. Allen County Public Library – Tours times: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

– Tours times: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Artlink

Diocesan Museum – Hours: 1 – 4 p.m.

– Hours: 1 – 4 p.m. E mbassy Theatre

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – Hours: 12 – 4 p.m. Free Concert: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

– Hours: 12 – 4 p.m. Free Concert: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. The History Center

Karpeles Manuscript Museum – Fairfield Hall

– Fairfield Hall The Landing – Meet at the 100 block of Columbia Street.

– Meet at the 100 block of Columbia Street. Lincoln Tower

Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival

– Monarch Festival The Old Fort

Parkview Field

Riverfront Fort Wayne

Science Central

Visitors Center – Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information about “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown,” click here.