Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This Sunday you can “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” and visit 17 of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions for free.
This is the 21st Anniversary of “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.” Anyone who is interested in taking part in the event will need a passport to be able to gain free admission. Passports are available at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location. Also, passports can be obtained and printed out online by clicking here.
According to Visit Fort Wayne, there are many participating attractions.
- Allen County Courthouse – Hours:12 – 4 p.m.
- Allen County Public Library – Tours times: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
- Artlink
- Diocesan Museum – Hours: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Embassy Theatre
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – Hours: 12 – 4 p.m. Free Concert: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- The History Center
- Karpeles Manuscript Museum – Fairfield Hall
- The Landing – Meet at the 100 block of Columbia Street.
- Lincoln Tower
- Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival
- The Old Fort
- Parkview Field
- Riverfront Fort Wayne
- Science Central
- Visitors Center – Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information about “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown,” click here.