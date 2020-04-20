BBQ coals cause Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some discarded coals from a barbecue grill that had not yet cooled completely ended up causing a house fire Sunday night in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home in the 7200 block of Shady Lane at 9:38pm to find a fire on the exterior of the house and along the property’s wooden fence.

It took just five minutes to put out the fire. Two adults inside the home had already gotten themselves out safely before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.