BBBS to team with Parkview Field for Bowl for Kids Sake 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local nonprofit has made some changes to an annual fundraiser, thanks to the pandemic.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana announced a new downtown Parkview Field event Sunday as part of its annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake Fundraiser. CEO Josette Rider says there will be a June 19th event at the ballpark, working in conjunction with local bowling alleys that are dealing with capacity limits due to the coronavirus.

There will be four 2-hour sessions held at the ballpark on that day, including “at least” ten activities, including a likely beer and wine tasting session. Participants will also get concession vouchers for food and drink.

Traditionally, the fundraiser attempts to raise $250,000 each year, which goes toward helping BBBS develop new matches between Big volunteers and “Littles.” Because of the pandemic, BBBS received less than expected from its fundraising efforts. The pandemic also led to a huge reduction in matches the agency was able to facilitate, especially in the School Buddy program where volunteers have been unable to enter schools.

The concept of the fundraiser is simple. “Team Captains” register online and get four other friends, family members, or co-workers to form a team. The Team Captain will reserve their preferred date/time to bowl, encourage team members to raise pledges, and then show up on the bowling date chosen to celebrate and enjoy two hours of bowling with rentals, concessions, and the chance to win door prizes.

Each team member is encouraged to raise at least $100 in pledges, and incentive prizes are given to those who raise more. This year’s event is “future” themed, and the best-dressed teams at each session will receive exclusive bonus prizes.

Learn more and sign up here.