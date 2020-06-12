BBB warns of “like-farming” scams on social media

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): There have been reports of a scam targeting an area business on a popular social media site.

The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana issued a release Thursday, warning consumers of a Facebook post advertising a free RV that’s making the rounds.

The RV, a 2020 Jayco Greyhawk, was purportedly being given away to “one lucky winner who shared the post.”

The giveaway was not posted by Jayco, but instead, by scammers hoping to collect as many “Facebook likes” as possible. This is known as like-farming, and can lead to things like malicious malware downloads onto your device. Scammers can also remove the post’s original message, and promote spammy products once the original post reaches a certain amount of “likes.”

In this specific instance, Jayco caught on to the scam and posted an update on their official Facebook page.

To protect yourself from like-farming, the Better Business Bureau recommends these tips: