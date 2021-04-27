BBB announces 2021 students of integrity scholars

NORTHERN INDIANA (WOWO): The BBB serving Northern Indiana announced their 2021 Students of Integrity Scholars on Tuesday.

Five students were honored as recipients, with each student receiving a $2,000 scholarship to the school of their choice.

Morgan Meyer received the 2021 Charly Butcher Scholarship Student of Integrity, which goes to high school seniors pursuing a degree in communications or education. Meyer attends Bishop Dwenger High School and will study education at Ball State this fall.

Blake Gilbert was named the Brotherhood Mutual 2021 Student of Integrity, which is awarded to a high school or college student attending a private, Christian school in Indiana. Gilbert attends South Adams High School and will go to Taylor University this fall.

Seth Parsell received the 2021 PNC National Bank University Student of Integrity award. Parsell is currently a student at Huntington University studying finance/economics and management.

Daniela Gavilanez was honored with the 2021 Accredited Business Student of Integrity. She attends Norwell High School.

Grant Kaufman was named the 2021 BBB Student of Integrity. He attends Bremen Public High School.

All the honorees will be celebrated at a private reception on May 25 at the Junior Achievement Center in Fort Wayne.