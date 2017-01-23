Bayer Promises Billions in Research & Jobs

Bayer AG has promised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the Bayer-Monsanto merger will bring billions of dollars in research and development spending in the U.S. and make a significant commitment to creating jobs. Trump’s transition team confirmed a deal was reached between Trump and Bayer despite the agreement still being analyzed by regulatory authorities. Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Bayer has committed to $8 billion in new U.S. research and development. Bayer will also keep 100 percent of Monsanto’s 9,000 plus U.S. workforce, and add 3,000 new U.S. high-tech jobs. The National Farmers Union called the announcement “deeply disturbing” if it leads to an approval of the Bayer-Monsanto acquisition by the incoming Trump Administration. NFU President Roger Johnson urged Trump to “reject the notion that corporate consolidation benefits family farmers and rural America.”