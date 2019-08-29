Bayer Invests in Future of Agriculture Through Multi-Year Commitment to 4-H and FFA

As thousands of farmers gather at the annual Farm Progress Show, Bayer announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to 4-H and the National FFA Organization to develop future leaders in food and agriculture for generations to come.

The funds will provide multi-year support for many of the key programs and activities for which the two premier youth organizations are known today. These include hands-on science activities for learning, engaging within their communities, and developing strong leadership skills among young people.

Bayer’s more than $6 million commitment is in addition to grants directed to rural school districts, nonprofits and local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters through the America’s Farmers programs, a nationwide effort dedicated to strengthening farm communities across the U.S., sponsored by Bayer Fund. Since 2010, through the America’s Farmers programs, participating farmers have directed more than $53 million to these and other organizations across the U.S.

“This is an exciting day and I’m proud to play a part in helping to invest in the future of agriculture and the bright minds who will make a difference in our industry and world,” said Lisa Safarian, North American President of the Crop Science Division of Bayer. “Whether you are from rural America, a large city or somewhere in between, the young people who belong to these two organizations have a tremendous opportunity to make a positive impact on our world through agriculture. Personally, I can’t wait to see what new ideas will come from the leaders these two important organizations help shape.”

Based in Indianapolis, FFA prepares its members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. For nearly a century, FFA and its members have been able to stimulate new ideas and unlock the talent of young people through hands-on experiences.

“FFA strives to give our members the tools they need to achieve real-world success in agriculture and leadership. Our partnership with Bayer has enabled us to provide programming that is central to our mission and vision,” said Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization. “Our members are making an impact in their communities every day, and through Bayer’s renewed commitment, we are able to continue to provide the next generation of leaders.”

4-H, the largest youth development organization in the country, aims to to support the development of the next generation of leaders and empower diverse youth from rural, suburban and urban communities with skills to lead for a lifetime. Rooted in nearly every corner of the U.S., 4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension – a community of more than 100 land-grant universities that provide experiences where young people learn by doing through adult mentorship, hands-on learning experiences and meaningful leadership opportunities.

“Together, 4-H and Bayer have been able to reach thousands of students with hands-on learning experiences, igniting their interests in agriculture at an early age,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, National 4-H Council. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Bayer and the ability to continue our efforts in providing engaging opportunities and critical resources for the next generation of young leaders in agriculture.”

For more information about the National FFA Organization, visit www.FFA.org.

For more information about the National 4-H Council, visit www.4-H.org.

