Bauer’s Candies’ Modjeskas potentially contaminated with hepatitis A

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting consumers to possible hepatitis A contamination of Bauer’s Candies’ Modjeskas.

The individually wrapped marshmallow candies are either dipped in chocolate or caramel, and are being distributed in retail locations nationwide. They can also be purchased through QVC or BauersCandy.com.

The FDA is advising consumers who may have purchased the candy after November 14, 2018 to throw it away.

At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to consuming this candy, but a worker in the Kentucky facility tested positive for the disease.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection. Symptoms can range in severity, from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Those infected may not show signs of symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure.

If you have consumed this candy within the past few months, the FDA recommends consulting your doctor.

For more information, visit www.fda.gov.