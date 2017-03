This week, Darrin gets his hands on the Nintendo Switch, the newest gaming console from Nintendo. It launches on March 3rd and costs $300… but is it worth it?

Also, reviews for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U/Switch), Horizon: Zero Dawn (PlayStation 4), and For Honor (Xbox One/PS4/PC).

