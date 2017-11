This week, Darrin speaks with Casey O’ Donnell, who has worked on titles like Guitar Hero and Spider-Man 3, about an upcoming lecture at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.

O’Donnell is also the developer of the games Karem B’Yavneh and Sparks of Eternity and a gaming lecturer and blogger. His work has been funded by the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Health.

