Batteries Not Included | And the Oscar goes to…

By
Darrin Wright
-
0
59
"Academy Award Winner" by Davidlohr Bueso, CC BY 2.0

This week, Darrin talks about the changes to the Academy Awards, how Ford is helping turn their employees into cyborgs, and why you’re pronouncing “NES” wrong.

Tune in every Saturday at 4pm on WOWO, 1190AM/107.5FM!

