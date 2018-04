This week, Darrin keeps the “everyone is spying on you” train going, with news of a hack that allows the Amazon Echo to listen to you indefinitely, but it’s nothing new if you use anything by Google.

Also, a spoiler-free (and short) review of Avengers: Infinity War!

