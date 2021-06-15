Barricaded suspect causes police standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who allegedly threatened to kill police officers and judicial staff members was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a standoff with Fort Wayne police.

Officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Oakhurst Drive on the northeast side of town at about 3:30pm after the man reportedly started yelling at neighbors and making threats to come outside and shoot his guns in the area. Police say the man had made more than 50 calls to the 911 center over the past two days, issuing threats.

After police arrived the situation was so volatile that at one point air support units and the city’s Crisis Response Team were brought in, but the man eventually surrendered to police on his porch.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation. Police said charges could be filed, depending on the evaluation’s results.