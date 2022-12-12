Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads.

Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.

When police arrived, the subject was the only person in the house. Attempts to get him to leave the residence voluntarily were unsuccessful, resulting in the Emergency Service Team and Crisis Response Team being called to the scene.

After more attempts to get the subject to leave the residence, a chemical agent was deployed and tactical units made entry into the home. The subject was taken into custody without incident and then taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.