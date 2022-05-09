Barricaded man in custody after lengthy standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after barricading himself in an apartment for several hours.

It started around 6:48 AM Sunday morning when The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive.

When officers arrived, they were told that an adult male was inside the apartment and could possibly be armed with a handgun.

Officers spoke with the man through the closed apartment door, but he refused to exit the apartment to speak with officers. Investigators then tried to contact the man with their PA speaker, and also tried calling his cell phone several times but were still unable to get him out of the apartment.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and the Air Support Unit were called to the scene.

After several hours, the man jumped from a window on the second story and landed on the ground. Officers quickly took him into custody. The man was treated by paramedics and then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.