Banks, Young push for F-16s for 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple of Indiana’s representatives in Washington are calling for different fighter jets for the Air National Guard base in Fort Wayne.

According to Inside Indiana Business, in a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Senator Todd Young and Congressman Jim Banks call for the transition from A-10 fighter jets to F-16s for the 122nd Fighter Wing.

The letter cites the Wing’s experience with F-16s, having flown the aircraft for 18 years. It also says many pilots and maintenance personnel at the base have extensive knowledge of the jets, and the installation already has the needed infrastructure in place.

The lawmakers say the base’s current A-10s could transition to other units throughout the Air Force and “stabilize” those bases.