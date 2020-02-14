Banks touts Sweetwater’s success to Congress

WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): Sweetwater is getting some love in Washington, D.C., thanks to Indiana Congressman Jim Banks.

He recognized the Fort Wayne company on the floor of the U.S. House Thursday for providing jobs and giving back to Indiana during a time of prosperity.

“Founder and CEO Chuck Surak’s dreams started over 40 years ago with a recording studio housed in a Volkswagen van,” he said. “It has since evolved into one of the nation’s leading retailers of professional recording and music equipment.”

He pointed out that 2019 was a record year for Sweetwater, with sales up 11 percent since 2018.

“The total sales only tell part of the success story, though. Sweetwater has recently hired 159 new employees and has given back to Hoosiers by providing middle school students with free instruments.”

Banks said he looks forward to seeing more American success stories in “this record-setting economy”.