Banks to seek fourth term in Congress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Congressman Jim Banks announced Thursday that he has filed to run for a fourth term to represent the 3rd District of Indiana.

Banks has served in the House of Representatives since 2017, and was an Indiana State Senator from 2010-2016. He is currently the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, and is on the Education and Labor Committee, Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committees.

“We have made much progress defending northeast Indiana’s conservative values, but there is more work to be done to stop Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats from instituting socialism and ruining the American dream for Hoosier families,” Banks said. “I helped President Trump pass his America First agenda and have watched the disastrous effects of Joe Biden’s socialist policies. It’s time we put Indiana and our country back on the track President Trump set us on four years ago.”

Currently, Congressman Banks is the only Republican candidate in the race. John Stephens, Forrest Bower and Gary Snyder have all filed as Democrats for the office.

Congressman Banks is a Naval Reserve Officer and married to his wife Amanda. They have three daughters.