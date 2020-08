FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Congressman Jim Banks’ annual job fair will be different this year.

Every year, Banks holds a job fair in conjunction with Purdue Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast Indiana.

This year’s fair is set for Wednesday, August 19th, but it won’t be in person; it’ll be online due to COVID-19 concerns.

The job fair is free to attend, but you’ll have to register online ahead of time. You can do that through this link.