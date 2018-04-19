Banks targets Planned Parenthood funding

WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): Planned Parenthood is the country’s largest provider of abortions and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (R) says they should not get any federal money. He spoke on the U.S. House floor Wednesday, in support of changes to the way Title X funds are distributed.

Title X funding is the federal dollars that go to Planned Parenthood. Their website says that money goes to providing birth control, contraception education, and health screenings for women.

Banks did not dispute that in his floor speech but rather went after the service for which Planned Parenthood is best known.

“Abortion is not family planning; it is family ending. It ends the lives of innocent children,” said Banks. “It is an affront to the very definition of family.”

Banks said Title X is Planned Parenthood’s second largest funding stream, providing around $80 million a year.

“America’s largest abortion provider, which ends over 321,000 lives each year, should never receive a single dime of taxpayer dollars,” he said. “I strongly support efforts to turn off the Title X funding stream for Planned Parenthood and urge the Department of Health and Human Services to issue new regulations for the Title X program that will stop funding for programs that include abortion,” said Banks. “There are much better…and life-affirming options than allowing Planned Parenthood access to taxpayer dollars.”

Banks voted in favor of the spending bill passed by Congress last month, which contained full funding for Planned Parenthood.