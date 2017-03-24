Banks reacts to Republican health care bill’s failure

WASHINGTON (WOWO): It was a big setback for Republicans in Washington and President Trump: a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, was withdrawn from consideration just before a planned vote this afternoon.

Indiana US Congressman Jim Banks tells WOWO News this particular bill is going nowhere:

“At this time it appears the American Health Care Act is now dead,” Banks says.

Moderate Republicans were the deciding factor, as they either argued the bill was either “too much” like Obamacare or would have created problems as far as cost and coverage go.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s proud of the bill that was presented, but wants Americans to feel “confident” with what eventually gets passed, and vowed to “do better” with the next version.