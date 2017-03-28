Banks praises Trump’s EPA executive order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Press Release): Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03), Vice-Chair of the Environment Subcommittee on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, this afternoon issued the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s executive order on energy independence:

“This executive order is an important step toward decreasing our dependence on foreign oil and creating more jobs for hard-working Americans. I am pleased to see a proactive repeal of the Obama Administration’s misguided energy regulations that stifle economic growth and limit domestic energy production. Dismantling the Clean Power Plan will be a major boost for manufacturers in northeast Indiana.”