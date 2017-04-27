Banks co-sponsors bill to eliminate health care exemption for Congress

By Darrin Wright -
0
5
(Photo Supplied / Jim Banks for Congress) Republican Jim Banks, of Columbia City, will assume the seat of former 3rd District Congressman Marlin Stutzman.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Indiana Congressman Jim Banks thinks Congress should practice what they preach when it comes to the future of federal health care laws.

Banks announced he would co-sponsor a bill that would prevent members of Congress from exempting themselves from the American Health Care Act, the federal health care plan Congressional Republicans and President Trump are working on to replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Banks says Congress should have to live under the laws it passes, and calls Arizona Representative Martha McSally’s bill “common sense.”

You can read the bill here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY