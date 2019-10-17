Banks, Brooks, Walorski rebuke Trump on Syria pullout

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Network Indiana): Four of Indiana’s Republican House members have voted to rebuke President Trump for pulling out of Syria.

Representatives Larry Bucshon, Susan Brooks, Jim Banks, and Jackie Walorski sided with Democrats Andre Carson and Pete Visclosky in a House resolution.

Representatives Jim Baird, Trey Hollingsworth, and Greg Pence opposed the largely symbolic resolution, which not only rebukes the president, and condemns Turkey’s subsequent incursion into Syria, but requires Trump to outline a plan to defeat ISIS.

The vote was 354-60. Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican, co-authored a similar measure in the Senate.